“Schiff Shocks Democrats: Calls for Biden’s Withdrawal Amid Party Division!”

Rep. Adam Schiff of California called on President Biden to withdraw on Wednesday, reviving the fierce Democratic debate over his candidacy that had been put on hold following Donald Trump’s murder attempt on Saturday.

The experienced Democratic strategist James Carville, who has advocated for Biden to resign, warned Semafor that “the stress on Biden over the weekend is going to be severe.”

Schiff was particularly noteworthy due to his secure relationship with Nancy Pelosi, the former speaker of the house who is regarded to be one of the few party members with the authority and competence to pressure Biden into giving in. Schiff is a very well-known Democrat who is expected to win the Senate election in November.

Robert Costa of CBS News stated that he received information from a source indicating that Schiff’s action was not conveyed to Pelosi.

To put it gently, Washington seemed less as convinced.

A senior Democratic House aide, who was doubtful, informed Semafor, “Him getting all out today is all her.”

We still have to watch to see if any of the “drop Biden” efforts is a well-organized movement led by a real leader while how much is merely a group of concerns from different people that never quite reach critical mass. 3 weeks following the discussion, there are still no signs of the alleged “dam breaking.”

Thus far, no single person has taken on the responsibility of publicly leading the resistance against Biden. Pelosi’s choice to publicly question his candidacy has drawn a lot of attention because she is well-known for using political strategy in times of crisis that call for careful planning.

Molly Ball’s book biography of Pelosi has a fascinating revelation: in 2005, her close buddy and military hawk Rep. Jack Murtha took a turn towards the Iraq War, which Pelosi stage-managed to make it seem like a one-man campaign without the support of the left. She purposefully refrained from publicly endorsing him during that process, despite growing public pressure to do so.