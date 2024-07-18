“Exclusive: Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ Divorce Rules for Suri – Why He’s Forbidden to Contact Her Daughter!”

The marriage between Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes ended over ten years ago. People are still fascinated by their divorce issues and their one and only child, Suri Cruise, though. Even though the couple’s marriage is over, many find the specifics of their divorce to be interesting, particularly as they relate to the actor’s religion of Scientology. According to insiders, Cruise and Holmes follow some pretty rigorous guidelines when it involves Suri’s questionable faith.

The Sun claims that Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes arranged an unusual divorce settlement. Suri Cruise was placed under Holmes’s care. Nonetheless, the actor occasionally went to see his daughter. Sadly, it seemed to happen that such visits stopped, and the father and daughter drifted apart.

Now, rumors have it that Suri had been restricted from any involvement with Scientology due to the terms of the couple’s divorce. This gave Cruise an option, which he supposedly took over from his daughter in favor of his religion.

Karen De La Carriere, a well-known former Scientologist, once said, “Tom can’t interact or bond with his daughter because of strict beliefs.” She went on, “Science aims only to split up families and has zero hesitation or morals on loyalty to family.” “In Scientology, the family comes last in importance; Scientology comes first.”

Since his daughter is not a member of the Church of Scientology, Tom Cruise is “not permitted” to be in contact with her, according to a previous claim from another insider.

Suri, who is now eighteen, is reportedly doing well without her father’s guidance, though. After completing her high school education, she will be attending college in the future. She has chosen to drop her father’s surname in the meantime. Her new name is Suri Noelle. The moniker, which is also her middle name, is a tribute to her mother, Katie Holmes.

Undoubtedly, among the most difficult and talked-about marriages of celebrities ever is that of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes. Maybe Suri Cruise is going to desire to share her version of the story in the future. Undoubtedly, a lot of her fans might be eager to hear her thoughts.