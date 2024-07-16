“Amber Rose Shocks with Trump Endorsement: Exposes Media Lies at Republican National Convention”

As she approached the platform at the Republican National Convention to promote Donald Trump and disclose how she has changed her allegiance to his side, model and TV celebrity Amber Rose declared that the media had “lied to us” regarding the former president.

Rose, Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend, gave a speech on Monday during the first day of the convention. This was shortly after Trump disclosed Ohio Senator JD Vance as his vice presidential choice and showed up to a loud welcome despite having survived a murder attempt over the weekend.

Regardless of one’s political attitude, the mother of 2 stated on stage at the Milwaukee, Wisconsin event, “I’m up tonight to inform you that the greatest chance we have to offer our kids a better future is to support Donald Trump president of the United States.”

She declared that although she is “no politician,” she still “cares over the truth, and the truth is that the media has misled us about Donald Trump.”

She remarked, “I knew this because, for a while, I accepted those lies,” as the camera panned to show Trump smiling in the audience.

Rose clarified that she was surprised when her father informed her he had decided to vote for Trump, adding that she had previously criticized him because she had ” trusted the left-wing narrative that Donald Trump was a racist.”

But after witnessing “all the rallies” and getting to know a lot of his “red hat-wearing supporters,” her perspective began to change.

“I came to understand that whether you’re Black, White, LGBT, or straight, Donald Trump and his followers don’t care. That’s all love, Rose remarked. It hit on me then: These are my folks. I belong here.”