Elon Musk says he now supports Trump and demands that senior Secret Service personnel quit

Elon Musk responded to the assault on the life of former President Donald Trump by announcing on his social media platform, X, that he was supporting Trump and that the Secret Service, which was tasked with defending him, was to blame.

In response to a comment on X that said, “He was a shooter with an entire firearm kit permitted to bear climb onto the nearest roof to a presidential nominee,” Musk wrote, “Extreme stupidity or it was purposeful.”

Then, with 189.6 million followers on social media, Musk, the owner of X, commented, saying, “Either way, the SS leadership should resign.” Trump got shot in the ear on Saturday during an attempted assassination attempt by Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old Pennsylvanian.

US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle was made fun of by Musk. Cheatle was senior director of Global Security at PepsiCo before to being appointed to the Secret Service, according to a biography Musk tweeted about the woman.

“So, she was watching over bags of Cheetos before she was assigned to protect the President,” Musk said on social media. Cheetos’ parent business is PepsiCo.

In reaction to a BBC footage on X in which an eyewitness claimed he alerted police and the Secret Service regarding a dangerous individual with a rifle on a roof, Musk tweeted, “The director of the Secret Service and the head of this security detail must retire.”

Musk responded on X with “Exactly” to a post that queried “How the hell was that apparent line of the site not secured?” and included a video of the dead sharpshooter on the rooftop.

Additionally, Musk retweeted a tweet regarding a conversation that took place at an Idaho event the previous day between PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel and LinkedIn executive chairman Reid Hoffman.

Several news outlets report that Thiel congratulated Hoffman ironically the day before the attempted execution, claiming that Hoffman’s financial support for the Trump cases made the former president look like “a martyr.”