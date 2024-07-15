California guy is being arrested after killing and beheading elderly parents and family dog

Ronald Walter Gerdvil, 77, and Antoinette Gerdvil, 79 were killed in their house, the family dog too, while Joseph Brandon Gerdvil, 41, was arrested. Thus, a grave incident occurred on July 9, 2024, in a mobile home park located in San Juan Capistrano, California. OCSD deputies were active before 0730 hours carrying out their duties and dealing with a report of domestic violence and disorder. When they got there, they saw the heads and bodies of the old couple and their pet which is rather gruesome to see.

The reason behind the killings was never established and the crime situation was described as heinous and unpleasant. Reports a man who was all in blood was found chasing, trailing a service worker, and taking a golf cart by force to the police as they were probing into the matter. Joseph Gerdvil was eventually acknowledged and confirmed to be a chaser or a stalker.

He ran away from the scenario on the stolen golf cart, setting up a pursuit and investigation between the cops and a neighboring bike route.

Deputies and officers instantly addressed Gerdvil throughout the pursuit because he acted weirdly and strangely. A deputy fired Gerdvil as a result of the altercation; however, it was not instantly evident if he was carrying a weapon. After that, he was transferred to a nearby hospital in an urgent but stable health condition.

After the terrible incident, neighbors, residents, and community members sounded very surprised and disturbed by the incident. The Gerdvils were a well-liked, reputed, and peaceful couple who had spent a long time in the community, according to many neighbors and residents. Authorities are still currently investigating the reason and cause behind the terrific murders and trying to bind together the order of events and tragedies that led up to the horrific incident. The case has attracted a significant amount of media attention, and spreading or highlighting concerns regarding domestic violence and mental health among people.