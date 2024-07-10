Louisiana Man Accused of Killing Grandparents and Confessing to Neighbor

A 23-year-old Louisiana man, Colby Stokes, is in custody after allegedly killing his grandparents and then confessing to a neighbor.

Incident Details

On Wednesday, July 3, the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call from an individual reporting that their neighbor, Stokes, had come over and confessed to killing his grandparents. Deputies responded to the neighbor’s home, where Stokes reportedly reiterated his confession.

Upon investigation, deputies found Beverly Stokes and Carley Stokes with gunshot wounds. Beverly Stokes was transported to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Carley Stokes was declared dead at the scene.

Criminal Charges

According to Washington Parish Jail records, Stokes faces multiple charges, including:

Two counts of first-degree murder

Cruelty to animals

Convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Aggravated battery

Sheriff’s Statement

Washington Parish Sheriff Jason Smith provided additional context on Stokes’ background, noting his past criminal history and struggles with mental health issues, as well as drug and alcohol abuse. Sheriff Smith emphasized that Stokes has had multiple run-ins with law enforcement, describing him as having been “in and out of jail.”

Current Status

Colby Stokes is currently being held without bond.