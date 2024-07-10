Arizona State’s Stunning Landscapes Hide a Dark Reality of High Crime Rates

Natural Beauty, Serious Crime Problem

Accofrding to SouthWestJournal, Arizona State in the United States that is known for its beautiful natural scenery and exciting cities. However, it also has a high crime rate. In fact, it’s one of the top 10 most dangerous states in the country.

Crime Rate Concerns in Kingman

Kingman, a city in Arizona State, has a big crime problem. Despite trying to make it safer, the city still sees a lot of crime. Sadly, 1 out of 22 people living there will become a crime victim. This means that many residents are scared and worried about their safety.

Arts and Culture Scene Marred by Crime

Tucson, another city in Arizona State, is known for its arts and culture scene. However, it also has a high crime rate. Cars are often stolen, and people’s homes are broken into. Tempe, a city near Tucson, has gangs that cause trouble and make the crime rate even higher.

High Crime Rate on Route 66

Phoenix, the state capital, is big and busy, which makes it seem like a risky place. But compared to other cities its size, it’s actually relatively safe. Holbrook, a small town along Route 66, has a high crime rate too. It’s a popular tourist spot, but residents have to be careful because there’s a lot of crime.

READ ALSO: How to Handle Jellyfish Stings: Symptoms, Treatment, and Recovery

Route 66 Town with High Crime Rat

Winslow, another town on Route 66, is known for its high crime rate. Page, near the Utah border, is a gateway to beautiful national parks. However, it also has a high crime rate.

Tolleson: Arizona State Most Dangerous City

Tolleson, a small city in Arizona, has earned the unfortunate reputation as the state’s most dangerous place. With a crime rate that is extremely high, residents face a disturbing 1 in 8 chance of becoming a crime victim. A tragic event that shook the community was a murder-suicide that left an entire family dead, leaving many people feeling shocked and frightened. This devastating incident highlighted the urgent need for more help and support to keep residents safe and secure in their daily lives.

READ ALSO: Colorado’s Growing Crime Rate