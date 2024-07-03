10 Most Dangerous Cities in Kentucky 2024: Avoiding Trouble

Kentucky, known for its horse racing, bourbon distilleries, and picturesque landscapes, also harbors some less savory distinctions. From the urban streets of Louisville to the quieter corners of Maysville, here’s a detailed look at the top 10 most dangerous cities in Kentucky for 2024.

1. Bowling Green

Bowling Green, with its population of 71,861, takes the dubious honor of being the most hazardous city in Kentucky this year. Despite its reputation as a hub for Corvette production and a growing college town, Bowling Green faces significant crime challenges. In 2020, it reported 343 violent crimes per 100,000 residents, including robberies and assaults, alongside 4,446 property crimes per 100,000, highlighting persistent safety concerns.

2. Oak Grove

With a modest population of 7,299, Oak Grove might seem like a tranquil spot in Kentucky. However, its crime statistics tell a different story. Ranked as the most dangerous city in Kentucky in terms of violent crimes per capita (575 per 100,000 residents), Oak Grove faces ongoing issues with property crimes as well, recording 3,219 incidents per 100,000 residents in 2020.

3. Mayfield

Nestled in the western part of Kentucky, Mayfield is known for its historical charm and the unique Cartwright Grove. However, it also grapples with being the third most dangerous city in the state. With a population of 9,791, Mayfield reported 377 violent crimes per 100,000 residents and 3,748 property crimes per 100,000 residents in the latest data, painting a concerning picture for residents and visitors alike.

4. Shively

As a part of the Louisville metropolitan area, Shively faces distinct crime challenges despite its proximity to the cultural and economic center of Kentucky. With a population of 15,735, Shively ranks as the second most dangerous city in Kentucky for violent crime rates, with 495 incidents per 100,000 residents. Property crime remains a concern as well, with 3,234 incidents per 100,000 residents reported in recent years.

5. Paducah

Founded by William Clark of the famed Lewis and Clark expedition, Paducah has a rich history intertwined with Kentucky’s frontier past. However, in contemporary times, Paducah contends with its status as one of the state’s most dangerous cities. With a population of 24,850, Paducah reported 342 violent crimes per 100,000 residents and 3,995 property crimes per 100,000 residents, making it a focal point for law enforcement efforts to curb crime.

6. Newport

Located just across the Ohio River from Cincinnati, Newport serves as a suburban escape for many, yet it grapples with crime rates that surpass the national average. With a population of 14,874, Newport reported 349 violent crimes per 100,000 residents and 3,052 property crimes per 100,000 residents in the latest data, underscoring the need for community vigilance and law enforcement initiatives.

7. Owensboro

Set on the banks of the Ohio River, Owensboro boasts a rich cultural heritage as the “Barbecue Capital of the World” and home to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame. Despite its cultural accolades, Owensboro faces significant challenges with crime, ranking as the seventh most dangerous city in Kentucky. With a population of 60,430, Owensboro reported 266 violent crimes per 100,000 residents and 3,849 property crimes per 100,000 residents, highlighting ongoing safety concerns.

8. Maysville

Located along the picturesque Ohio River, Maysville offers stunning views but also contends with crime issues that affect its residents. With a population of 8,695, Maysville ranks as the eighth most dangerous city in Kentucky, reporting 299 violent crimes per 100,000 residents and 3,197 property crimes per 100,000 residents in recent years.

9. Winchester

East of Lexington, Winchester offers a blend of rural charm and urban amenities, yet it faces challenges with crime that impact its community. With a population of 18,570, Winchester reported 231 violent crimes per 100,000 residents and 4,254 property crimes per 100,000 residents, making safety a priority for its residents and local authorities.

10. Middlesboro

Nestled in the southeastern corner of Kentucky, Middlesboro is known for its stunning natural beauty and outdoor recreation opportunities. However, it also faces crime challenges that affect its community. With a population of 8,968, Middlesboro reported 323 violent crimes per 100,000 residents and 3,044 property crimes per 100,000 residents, emphasizing the need for vigilance and community engagement in crime prevention efforts.

Understanding the Data:

These rankings are based on the latest FBI crime reports, which analyze both violent crimes (such as homicides, assaults, and robberies) and property crimes (including burglaries, thefts, and vehicle thefts) per 100,000 residents. The data provides insights into the safety challenges facing each city, helping residents and visitors make informed decisions about safety and security.

Safety Tips for Traveling to Kentucky: