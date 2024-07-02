The 10 Most Dangerous Cities in West Virginia 2024: Risky Business

West Virginia is renowned for its stunning landscapes and historical significance, yet beneath its picturesque exterior lies a more unsettling reality: certain cities within the state grapple with high crime rates. For residents and visitors alike, awareness of these areas is crucial. Based on recent data from the FBI and other sources, here are the ten most dangerous cities in West Virginia for 2024.

1. Beckley

Beckley, a city with deep roots in the coal industry, is now facing significant challenges. With a population of 15,762, Beckley has the fourth highest rate of violent crimes in the state. This city once thrived during the coal boom of the early 20th century, but recent decades have seen economic hardships that have fueled a rising crime wave. Residents now face rampant burglary, larceny, and a concerning level of violence.

Population: 15,762

Violent Crimes Per 100k: 869

Property Crimes Per 100k: 5,741

2. Charleston

Charleston, the state capital and largest city, is home to 46,038 people. Despite its modest size, it stands as the epicenter of crime in West Virginia. Charleston grapples with high burglary rates and a staggering 424 violent crimes, including 11 murders. Yet, the city also offers cultural attractions like riverfront parks, museums, and the State Capitol, which stand in stark contrast to its crime statistics.

Population: 46,038

Violent Crimes Per 100k: 920

Property Crimes Per 100k: 4,609

3. South Charleston

South Charleston, a city just south of the state capital, faces its own crime challenges. With a population of 11,898, residents endure high rates of car theft and larceny. This city ranks third in terms of danger in West Virginia. Despite its crime issues, South Charleston boasts historical attractions such as the Criel Mound, a Native American burial ground dating back over 2,000 years.

Population: 11,898

Violent Crimes Per 100k: 437

Property Crimes Per 100k: 5,782

4. Huntington

Huntington, the second-largest city in West Virginia, has a population of 44,684. It holds the dubious honor of being the fourth most dangerous city in the state. Huntington is grappling with significant crime problems, including high rates of violent crime and the fifth highest rate of rape cases in West Virginia. Additionally, the city has the fourth-highest burglary rate statewide, with more than one break-in per day.

Population: 44,684

Violent Crimes Per 100k: 823

Property Crimes Per 100k: 3,674

5. Wheeling

Wheeling, a city with a rich history dating back to the Civil War era, has seen its population dwindle from over 60,000 in the 1930s to just 26,222 today. Alongside this economic decline, Wheeling has been plagued by a high crime rate. The city reports a disturbing number of sexual assaults and other violent crimes. Residents also face high rates of burglaries and robberies.

Population: 26,222

Violent Crimes Per 100k: 1,258

Property Crimes Per 100k: 2,219

6. Clarksburg

Clarksburg, once in the running to become the state capital of West Virginia, now has other concerns. With a population of 15,092, this city in the north-central part of the state ranks sixth in terms of danger. Clarksburg struggles with high rates of larceny and arson. The city also gained national attention for a series of suspicious deaths at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center, resulting in the arrest and conviction of a nursing assistant for the murder of seven veterans.

Population: 15,092

Violent Crimes Per 100k: 437

Property Crimes Per 100k: 3,843

7. Parkersburg

Parkersburg, located along the Ohio River, was once an important commercial and industrial hub. The population peaked at around 45,000 in the 1960s but has since declined to 29,096. This economic shift has led to a significant crime problem, with residents facing alarming rates of sexual assaults and arson, alongside common occurrences of burglary and car thefts.

Population: 29,096

Violent Crimes Per 100k: 364

Property Crimes Per 100k: 4,361

8. Dunbar

Dunbar, a small city along the Kanawha River with a population of 7,010, is grappling with severe robbery problems. It reports the highest rate of robbery in West Virginia. Despite its crime issues, Dunbar has a rich history, including land once owned by George Washington. The city was established in the early 20th century as a thriving center for the glass manufacturing industry, though its economic boom has since faded.

Population: 7,010

Violent Crimes Per 100k: 798

Property Crimes Per 100k: 2,781

9. St. Albans

St. Albans, located just west of Charleston, has a population of 9,802 and is the ninth most dangerous place in West Virginia. In 2020, residents had a 1 in 43 chance of being a victim of property crime. St. Albans also had the 14th-highest rate of rape cases and the sixth highest murder rate in the state.

Population: 9,802

Violent Crimes Per 100k: 336

Property Crimes Per 100k: 2,285

10. Fairmont

Fairmont, known for its claim as the “pepperoni roll capital of the world,” faces significant crime challenges. With a population of 18,352, Fairmont ranks as the tenth most dangerous place in West Virginia. The city reported 85 violent crimes, including murder and sexual assault.

Population: 18,352

Violent Crimes Per 100k: 463

Property Crimes Per 100k: 1,482

Most Horrific Crime in West Virginia: The Rainbow Murders

One of the most horrific crimes in West Virginia’s history is the infamous case of the “Rainbow Murders.” In 1980, Vicki Durian and Nancy Santomero were hitchhiking to a Rainbow Family Gathering in Pocahontas County when they were brutally murdered. The case remained unsolved for years, casting a dark shadow over the state. Eventually, a local farmer named Jacob Beard was convicted for the murders in 1993. However, in a shocking twist, serial killer Joseph Paul Franklin confessed to the murders in 1997. Despite his confession, Beard spent another decade in prison before his conviction was overturned in 2000. The Rainbow Murders case is a chilling reminder of the capacity for evil and the quest for justice in the face of horrific crimes.

Safety Tips for Traveling to West Virginia