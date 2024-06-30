Safe Solutions for Teething Babies: What Parents Need to Know.

Tending to a teething baby is a challenging task for parents who want to alleviate their child’s discomfort but might not know the safest methods. Teething usually starts around 4 to 7 months of age as the baby teeth, which will total about 20 by age 3, begin to emerge. Common signs of teething include mild irritability, a low-grade fever, drooling, and an urge to chew on hard objects.

The Dangers of Medicinal and Homeopathic Treatments

Parents might be tempted to use medicines containing painkillers like benzocaine or lidocaine, or homeopathic treatments, to ease teething pain. However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) strongly advises against these products due to the severe risks they pose to infants.

The FDA highlights that benzocaine and lidocaine can lead to serious injury or even death in children. Benzocaine, found in products like Anbesol, Cepacol, Chloraseptic, HurriCaine, Orabase, Orajel, and Topex, can cause methemoglobinemia, a potentially fatal condition that significantly reduces the oxygen-carrying capacity of red blood cells. Similarly, lidocaine products can result in heart problems, severe brain injury, and death. Topical oral viscous lidocaine solutions can cause seizures in infants and young children if too much is applied or if it is accidentally ingested.

In addition to medicinal treatments, the FDA also warns against the use of teething jewelry, such as amber teething necklaces. These items have been associated with reports of death and serious injuries due to strangulation and choking hazards.

Safe and Effective Teething Remedies

Despite the dangers associated with certain treatments, there are safe and effective ways to help ease a baby’s teething pain. According to the FDA, one of the best methods is to gently rub and massage the baby’s gums with a clean finger. This can provide immediate relief and comfort to the baby.

Another recommended solution is giving the baby a rubber teething ring to chew on. It is essential to ensure that the teething ring is firm and not liquid-filled. Additionally, the teething ring should not be hard and frozen, as this can hurt the baby’s gums. Instead, it should be cool and firm. Parents should always supervise their children while they are using teething rings to prevent any choking hazards.

What This Means for You

For parents troubled by their baby’s discomfort during teething, it is crucial to avoid commercial medications containing benzocaine or lidocaine. These products, despite being marketed for teething pain, pose significant health risks to infants. Instead, stick to safe, simple methods like massaging the gums and providing firm, cool teething rings. These strategies not only alleviate pain but also ensure the safety and well-being of the child.