Shots fired at officer during East Canton police chase

Shots were fired at an East Canton officer on Saturday night during a police chase, as reported by local authorities.

The incident began shortly after midnight when an officer initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Wood Street and Nassau Street. According to the East Canton release, the officer heard multiple gunshots during the stop and then observed a motorcycle heading north on Browning Court.

The officer pursued the suspect, who fired two shots at the officer and one into the air during the chase. Fortunately, the officer was not struck by the gunfire.

After losing control of his motorcycle, the suspect managed to remount and continue fleeing through East Canton. The pursuit involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including Louisville Police, a K9 unit from Hartville Police, and deputies from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office. They eventually apprehended the suspect, identified as Edward Irwin III.

Irwin has been charged with attempted felonious assault on a police officer, fleeing and eluding, and felony possession of drugs. He also had multiple outstanding felony warrants. The incident remains under investigation.