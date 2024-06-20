Missouri Judge Overturns Conviction of Woman Imprisoned for 43 Years

In a landmark decision, Livingston County Judge Ryan Horsman overturned the conviction of Sandra Hemme, a 64-year-old woman who served over 40 years in prison for a crime she did not commit. The ruling marks the longest sentence a woman has served for a wrongful conviction in the United States.

Evidence Withheld and New Suspect Identified

Judge Horsman’s 118-page judgment, released on June 14, declared Hemme innocent in the 1980 murder of Patricia Jeschke. The decision was based on the non-disclosure of critical evidence that was material to Hemme’s defense. Horsman pointed to St. Joseph Police Department officer Michael Holman as the likely perpetrator.

Hemme’s conviction was based largely on unreliable confessions obtained while she was involuntarily committed to a psychiatric facility and under heavy medication. The judgment criticized the state’s failure to investigate Holman, who was seen near the crime scene and was later found with Jeschke’s belongings.

Misconduct and Ineffective Defense

The judgment also highlighted significant misconduct by the prosecution, who withheld evidence implicating Holman, and ineffective defense by Hemme’s attorney. This evidence included Holman’s history of criminal behavior, such as home burglaries and stalking, which was not presented during Hemme’s trial.

The Path Forward

Prosecutors have 30 days to decide whether to retry Hemme. Her release is a significant victory for the Innocence Project, which has advocated for her case, emphasizing that her confessions were coerced and unreliable.