San Diego Nightmare: Pregnant Woman Stabbed in Random Attack at Bank of America ATM

According to 10News, a scary thing happened in San Diego. A 25-year-old woman was hurt when someone stabbed her in the neck, shoulder, and chin while she was at a Bank of America ATM. The woman was four months pregnant and is now recovering at home. The police think this was a random attack and that the person who did it didn’t take anything or ask for anything.

The person who did it, named Cole Klemke, is 27 years old and has a history of getting into trouble. He was caught by the police on Sunday after people in the community helped them find him. Klemke doesn’t know the woman and didn’t seem to have any reason to hurt her. People in the area are feeling worried and scared. They want the police to investigate quickly and make sure Klemke is held responsible for what he did.

