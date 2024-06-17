Amazon Puts Things Right: $3.6 Million Settlement to Make Up for Past Pay Mistakes

Amazon Settles Labor Dispute: $3.6 Million Payout for Underpaid Employees

According to TheSuns, Amazon has agreed to pay $3.6 million to its employees who worked between July 2017 and November 2023. This is because the company allegedly didn’t pay some workers correctly. Some workers got bonuses and overtime pay around the same time, but Amazon didn’t add them to their regular pay.

The affected employees don’t need to fill out any forms to get their money. Instead, they will receive a payment of around $565.43 each.

The payment will help hundreds of workers who worked for Amazon during this time. It’s good news for them because they will get extra money in their bank accounts. This is just one example of a company fixing a problem with how it paid its workers.

