Vacation Dilemma: Revisit Old Favorites or Explore New Destinations?

Deciding where to take your next vacation can spark a lively debate among family members. Should you stick with a familiar, beloved destination, or venture into uncharted territory? This question has become especially relevant as the top summer destinations for 2024, according to the latest Allianz Partners survey, are remarkably familiar: Orlando, London, and Cancun. The adventurous “revenge travel” trends post-pandemic seem to have given way to a preference for safe and known locales.

Why We Love Returning to the Same Place?

Many travelers find comfort in returning to the same vacation spots year after year. According to Thomas Plante, a psychology professor at Santa Clara University, the appeal lies in predictability. People enjoy knowing exactly what to expect and how a place will meet their needs. For instance, Shirleigh Brannon, a retired librarian from Marin County, California, visits Disneyland in Anaheim twice a year. Her affection for Disney dates back three decades, and the memories of experiencing the park through her son’s eyes keep her coming back.

Family Traditions and Shared Memories

For others, vacation repetition is about family traditions and shared experiences. Janet Ruth Heller, a retired college professor, visits Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, every summer with her extended family. The destination offers various family-friendly activities and is conveniently located for their relatives, making it a perfect gathering spot. Some travelers, like Bernard Nash, a medical school professor from New York, enjoy the comfort of returning to a familiar place. Nash has a timeshare in Aruba, where he appreciates the routine of relaxing by the pool, walking on white-sand beaches, and dining at favorite restaurants. Occasionally, he even meets old acquaintances, adding to the charm of his repeated visits.

The Case for New Experiences

On the other side of the debate are travelers like Marcy Schackne, a marketing executive from South Florida. Having visited over 120 countries and all seven continents, Schackne believes in the “one and done” philosophy. She argues that the world is too vast and varied to spend vacations revisiting the same places. Kathleen Panek, a bed and breakfast owner in West Virginia, echoes this sentiment. She values the excitement of discovering new destinations, a passion instilled in her by her parents who taught her to read road maps at a young age.

Broadening Horizons

Traveling to new places offers more than just excitement; it broadens your perspective. Research suggests that exposure to different cultures and environments can change how you see the world, providing a fresh outlook on life. In a highly polarized world, these new experiences can be invaluable, fostering a greater understanding and appreciation of diversity.

How to Discover Your Next Destination?

If you’re considering venturing somewhere new, personal recommendations are a great starting point. Ask friends or family members for suggestions. Their insights, tailored to your preferences, can lead you to exciting new places. Take advantage of online tools that offer random travel suggestions. For example, Google Flights’ “suggested trips” feature can help you find affordable and intriguing destinations. Alternatively, consulting a travel advisor can provide personalized recommendations based on your interests and travel history.

While there’s comfort and joy in revisiting beloved vacation spots, exploring new destinations can enrich your life with fresh experiences and broaden your horizons. Whether you choose the familiar or the unknown, the key is to find a balance that brings fulfillment and excitement to your travels.