YouTuber Faces Federal Charges for Helicopter Fireworks Stunt

A well-known YouTuber, Suk Min Choi, also known as Alex Choi to his nearly one million subscribers, is facing federal charges after a video showed two women shooting fireworks from a moving helicopter at a Lamborghini sports car.

Daring Stunt Lands YouTuber in Legal Trouble

The charge, filed Tuesday, alleges that Choi was responsible for “causing the placement of explosive or incendiary devices on an aircraft. The controversial video, titled “Destroying a Lamborghini With Fireworks,” was uploaded on July 4, 2023.

In the nearly 11-minute clip, filmed in California, Choi is seen pressing a “fire missiles” button while the women in the helicopter launch fireworks at the Lamborghini below. The stunt, described by special agent Cristina Jones with the Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General as resembling a “live-action version of a fictionalized videogame scene,” was taken down shortly after its release.

Violations and Investigations

Choi did not adhere to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) procedures necessary for such a filming. The FAA requires a waiver for filming, and the helicopter’s pilot must develop “safe operating procedures, guidelines, and criteria to operate below the altitude required by law,” as outlined by Jones. Additionally, the aircraft pilot must submit a detailed written plan of activities three days before filming, including dates, times, and contact information for responsible parties. The filming took place on or around June 8 and June 27, 2023, at the El Mirage Dry Lakebed in San Bernardino County. The FAA investigation, which began on December 5, 2023, revealed that the helicopter operated less than 500 feet from people and a moving car, creating a significant hazard. The pilot also turned off the helicopter’s transponder, causing it to disappear from FAA radar near Redman, California.

Repercussions for the Pilot

The helicopter pilot initially denied knowledge of the YouTube video when contacted by the FAA but later admitted that Choi was engaging in unsafe activities involving cars and aircraft. In an email to the FAA, the pilot claimed he was not the helicopter owner and could not involve himself in any investigations concerning other pilots using it. Consequently, the FAA issued an emergency order of revocation for the pilot’s private pilot certificate on January 8.

The Cost of a Dangerous Stunt

To carry out the dangerous stunt, Choi spent $2,100 to rent the helicopter for three hours and an additional $500 to $700 on fireworks. Because purchasing non-state-approved fireworks is illegal in California, Choi traveled to Las Vegas to buy the fireworks.

The filming occurred on the federally owned portion of the El Mirage Dry Lakebed. Choi has not responded to requests for comment and does not have a defense attorney listed in court records. His actions, which may have been intended for entertainment, have now resulted in serious legal consequences.