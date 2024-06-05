White House Opposes House Bill Targeting LGBTQ Rights and Abortion Access

Washington D.C. – The White House has expressed strong opposition to a bill passed by the House Appropriations Committee that funds military construction and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The administration is concerned about several partisan amendments included in the bill, which they claim have “devastating consequences” for reproductive rights, the LGBTQ community, and climate change initiatives.

The Office of Management and Budget criticized the bill for including numerous partisan provisions, stating that it would lead to severe cuts in various essential services such as law enforcement, education, housing, healthcare, consumer safety, and energy programs. Additionally, the bill proposes amendments that restrict abortion access and gender-affirming care for veterans.

The GOP-led committee passed the $147 billion legislation with a 34-25 vote, aiming to support military families and strengthen America’s defense. However, the inclusion of provisions like the prohibition on the closure of Guantanamo Bay and restrictions on VA healthcare has sparked significant controversy.

One of the most contentious aspects is the restriction of VA-provided abortions. The current rule allows abortions if the veteran’s life or health is endangered, or if the pregnancy is due to rape or incest. The new bill would only permit abortions if the life of the woman is at risk, excluding broader health concerns.

Moreover, the bill seeks to ban funding for surgical procedures or hormone therapies related to gender-affirming care and restricts the display of non-government-related flags at VA facilities. Additionally, it includes an amendment preventing the enforcement of COVID-19 vaccination mandates for most VA healthcare personnel.

As the bill heads towards further deliberation, it remains a point of contention between the White House and House Republicans, reflecting broader national debates over reproductive rights and LGBTQ issues.