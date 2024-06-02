Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle: Top Areas with High Crime Rates

Seattle is famous for its great food, cultural landmarks and lively atmosphere but it also has a serious crime problem with crime rates 134% higher than the national average, according to the report of PropertyClub . This is often due to drug use and issues related to homelessness. Some neighborhoods are particularly most dangerous. Rainier Beach has a lot of violent crime while Pioneer Square sees many thefts and assaults. Belltown and the Central District also have high crime rates making them risky areas for residents and visitors.

6 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle

Belltown holds the unfortunate title of the most dangerous neighborhood in Seattle. Known for its affordable housing Belltown’s low cost of living comes at a high price with a crime rate soaring 480% above the national average. With a population of 10,468 this neighborhood is plagued by a significant number of violent crimes including assaults, robberies and homicides making it a risky area for residents and visitors alike.

Northgate is situated in north Seattle ranks among the city’s most perilous areas. Home to 4,283 residents this neighborhood faces a crime rate 414% higher than the national average driven largely by rampant drug use. The high crime rate is characterized by frequent thefts, assaults and robberies marking Northgate as one of the most dangerous places in Seattle.

Despite being the corporate hub for tech giants like Google and Amazon South Lake Union remains a dangerous neighborhood in Seattle. The crime rate here is a staggering 350% above the US average with 10,648 crimes per 100,000 Americans. While violent crimes do occur the majority of offenses involve property theft and break-ins.

Located in Seattle’s Central District Atlantic is a neighborhood with a high crime rate of 10,612 per 100,000 residents. With a population of 5,133 the chances of being a victim of crime in Atlantic are 1 in 10. Despite its high levels of property and violent crime Atlantic remains one of Seattle’s more expensive areas with a median home price of $409,783 reflecting a stark contrast between safety and cost of living.

Sand Point is with its misleading appearance of safety is one of Seattle’s most dangerous neighborhoods. The crime rate here is 389% higher than the national average with violent crimes occurring at a rate of 2,862 per 100,000 Americans.

Capitol Hill is one of Seattle’s largest neighborhoods with a population of 37,489 is a bustling tourist spot filled with restaurants, nightclubs and bars. However, it also has a total crime rate 241% higher than the national average. Most crimes in Capitol Hill involve property offenses and while many residents feel generally safe the elevated crime rates pose a significant concern in this vibrant part of the city.

