Calhoun County Volunteers Secure $3.7M in Tax Refunds for Residents

Calhoun County Volunteers Secure $3.7M in Tax Refunds Through VITA Program

Calhoun County Residents Receive $3.7M in Tax Refunds Thanks to Volunteer Efforts

Volunteer tax preparers in Calhoun County have successfully secured an estimated $3.7 million in tax refunds for local residents this tax season through the Voluntary Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, according to the published article of Battle Creek Enquirer. This initiative sponsored by the Internal Revenue Service and United Way and facilitated by Goodwill Industries of Central Michigan’s Heartland (GICMH) provides free tax filing services to qualifying taxpayers. Sheryl Watson the VITA program coordinator for GICMH lauded the dedication of the 60 volunteer tax preparers at a recognition banquet held on May 10 at Schuler’s Restaurant & Pub. She emphasized the extensive preparation and commitment required from the volunteers, likening their efforts to a professional job. The impact of the VITA program in Calhoun County is substantial with volunteers preparing over 2,100 federal returns that resulted in more than $2.2 million in refunds and over 2,300 state returns that yielded an additional $1.5 million. In total these efforts required over 2,800 volunteer hours.

GICMH President and CEO Ken Bauer who was unable to attend the banquet, praised the volunteers in a prerecorded message highlighting the significant financial relief their work provides to the community. Ivy McIlwain an IRS relationship manager also commended the volunteers for their role in protecting taxpayers from predatory practices and saving them significant amounts in tax preparation fees. The VITA program serves taxpayers who generally earn less than $64,000 annually including active and retired military members, individuals with disabilities and those with limited English proficiency. The program is supported by various local partners including the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi and Kellogg Community College. Volunteers who do not need specific credentials to begin can receive training online or in the classroom and can serve in multiple roles beyond tax preparation such as greeter/screener or quality reviewer. The VITA sites typically operate from mid-January through the tax-filing deadline in April providing crucial support during the busy tax season.

READ ALSO: Rising Home Insurance Costs Amid Climate Crisis

VITA Program Helps Calhoun County Residents Garner $3.7M in Tax Refunds