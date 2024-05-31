BUSTED: The $12,000 Check Myth – Don’t Fall for the Fake News!

Don’t Fall for the Fake News: No $12,000 Check Coming Your Way

The Truth Behind the Rumors: Why a $12,000 Check is Unlikely

According to Wegotthiscovered, Some Americans are saying that the government is going to send out a big check to everyone who pays taxes. But this is not true. This claim is likely just fake news created by computers.

The idea of a big check might be because Americans are hoping for good things to happen, especially with elections coming up. Giving out that much money could cause problems with the economy, like prices going up too high. It could also be seen as unfair by some Americans, which could lead to trouble.

Beware of Scams: Protect Your Personal Information

So, be careful, and don’t fall for scams that say you’re getting a new check. The government has already given out all the help they promised, and any new claims are likely to be scams. If you get a call or message saying you’re getting another check, just ignore it and don’t give them any personal information.

