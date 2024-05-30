Treacherous Rescue Mission Underway for Stranded Climbers on Denali

Two climbers are awaiting rescue near the peak of Denali, Alaska’s towering 20,310-foot mountain, after becoming stranded over 30 hours ago. Part of a three-person team, the climbers sent a distress call indicating they were hypothermic and unable to descend, according to the National Park Service (NPS). The climbers’ ordeal began early Tuesday morning when they contacted park rangers via a satellite device, reporting their precarious situation near the summit.

Challenging Rescue Conditions

Rescue attempts were severely hindered by hazardous weather conditions in Denali. The NPS received the climbers’ initial SOS around 1 a.m. on Tuesday but was unable to deploy rescue teams until the weather improved. By Wednesday morning, rescuers were still waiting for conditions to clear.

Denali, the highest peak in North America, is known for its extreme weather and challenging terrain. Despite its popularity, only about 15% of climbers reach the summit each year, with some tragically losing their lives in the attempt. The mountain’s remote location and unpredictable weather make rescue operations particularly difficult.

Rescue Efforts and Initial Success

Communication between the climbers and park rangers continued for several hours after the initial distress call. The group initially planned to descend to a plateau called the “Football Field,” but their subsequent silence suggested they were unable to move.

On Tuesday, a high-altitude helicopter and a plane from the Alaska National Guard located two climbers from the air. A climbing guide found the third climber at about 18,600 feet and helped them descend to a lower camp, where they were treated for severe frostbite and hypothermia. This climber was airlifted to Talkeetna for further medical attention.

The NPS confirmed that an experienced expedition guide reached the two remaining climbers by the end of the day Tuesday. However, worsening weather forced the guide to return to a lower elevation for safety. The climbers had made it to the Football Field plateau but remained stranded as rescue teams waited for conditions to improve.

Denali’s Dangerous Appeal

Denali’s formidable landscape and challenging climbs attract ambitious mountaineers worldwide. The mountain and the surrounding national park, drawing about 600,000 visitors annually, are key attractions in southern Alaska. However, the region’s thick clouds often obscure the mountain, adding to the difficulties faced by climbers and rescuers alike.

The NPS continues to monitor the situation closely, hoping for a break in the weather to safely extract the stranded climbers. This rescue mission underscores the inherent dangers of high-altitude climbing and the unpredictable nature of Denali’s environment. Earlier this month, another climber was found dead at around 18,000 feet during a solo ascent, highlighting the ongoing risks associated with this iconic mountain. As rescue efforts persist, the climbing community and the families of those involved await a successful resolution to this harrowing ordeal.