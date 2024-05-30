Pandas Set to Return to Smithsonian National Zoo

For the past six months, the Smithsonian National Zoo has been without its beloved pandas. However, on Wednesday, zoo visitors received exciting news: two new pandas, Bao Li and Qing Bao, both two years old, will arrive from China in 2024. This announcement follows the departure of Mei Xiang, Tian Tian, and their cub, Xiao Qi Ji, who returned to China in November after 23 years at the zoo. The news has been met with enthusiasm, with new banners declaring, “The pandas are coming,” adorning the zoo.

Welcoming Bao Li and Qing Bao

Bao Li and Qing Bao will replace the previous panda trio before the end of 2024. Bao Li is particularly special as he is the grandson of Mei Xiang and Tian Tian, linking the new pandas to the zoo’s beloved former residents. Bao Li means “treasure” and “energetic,” while Qing Bao translates to “green” and “treasure.” The zoo also announced a new 10-year research and breeding agreement with China, ensuring a continued partnership. This agreement is part of a broader effort to maintain and strengthen U.S.-China relations through panda diplomacy.

The History of Pandas at the National Zoo

Pandas first arrived at the Smithsonian National Zoo in 1972, becoming a staple attraction ever since. The recent return of Mei Xiang, Tian Tian, and Xiao Qi Ji to China was due to the expiration of the Smithsonian’s agreement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association. Renewing such agreements has become challenging amid fluctuating international relations.

However, the announcement of the new pandas reflects improving ties between Washington and Beijing. China’s ambassador to the U.S., Xie Feng, highlighted the new panda agreement as a positive sign for bilateral relations, aiming to deepen friendly ties between the two nations.

The excitement isn’t confined to Washington. Zoos in California will also welcome new pandas, continuing the tradition of panda diplomacy. The San Diego Zoo announced it will receive Xin Bao and Yun Chuan, while the San Francisco Zoo will host pandas for the first time since 1985.

Excitement and Reflection at the Zoo

Visitors at the Smithsonian National Zoo were thrilled by the news of the pandas’ return. Children eagerly asked their parents if they could see the pandas, while former Washington resident Teresa Willibey shared her excitement for her kids to learn about these animals. However, she also expressed mixed feelings about pandas living outside their natural habitat.

Longtime Washington resident Eric Williams noted that the absence of pandas had diminished the zoo’s appeal. “It kind of took away from a big part of coming here,” he said, recounting his daughter’s excitement about the pandas during a school field trip.

For graduate student Summer Zhou, the pandas are more than just animals; they represent a source of joy and relaxation. Reflecting on her visits, she said, “When I watch them, I get relaxed too. They’re like these big, fluffy animals who know how to enjoy life.”