NYC Scrambles to Combat License Plate Hiding Tech Ahead of Congestion Pricing

As New York City gears up for the implementation of congestion pricing on June 30, police are facing a growing challenge: drivers using sophisticated methods to hide their license plates. This illegal practice is causing significant concern among law enforcement and city officials. A particular vendor selling electronic license plate covers has drawn the attention of New York City Councilmember Bob Holden and the NYPD. These covers can obscure a vehicle’s license plate at the push of a button, making it difficult for authorities to enforce traffic and toll regulations.

New High-Tech Plate Covers Cause Alarm

Councilmember Holden recently encountered an electronic license plate cover that can mask or unmask a plate almost instantaneously, using technology akin to smart-glass windows. “This one is a little frightening because you can turn it on and off with a button, I guess,” Holden remarked.

These covers, sold online for $100-$195, are being marketed through videos on social media, showcasing drivers performing stunts or evading police detection. One video, captioned “robbing a bank never been easier,” depicts a car with a hidden plate passing an NYPD vehicle. In response to Mayor Eric Adams’ warning about the link between hidden plates and serious crimes, the seller mocked the authorities with a video captioned, “Good luck catching me bud.”

Legislative and Enforcement Challenges

Holden’s office has reported these vendors to the police. The NYPD acknowledges the issue but is currently stretched thin with other priorities. “Law enforcement is so busy doing other things, this is not a priority yet but it has to be,” Holden said.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has been targeting toll evaders at city bridges and tunnels and claims to have technology that alerts officers to any kind of plate cover. However, with the congestion pricing scheme imminent, Holden emphasizes the urgent need for updated laws to address these new technologies. “We need our laws to catch up,” he stated.

Holden anticipates that more sophisticated plate-hiding devices will emerge, making enforcement even more challenging. He suggests severe penalties for those caught using such devices, including the revocation of their driver’s licenses. “If somebody’s using this device, they should lose their license. That’s what our state officials have to come up with. They have to come with a law that will be drastic on this point,” he urged.

Balancing Enforcement and Public Sentiment

While Holden opposes congestion pricing, he also strongly condemns the practice of obscuring license plates. The dual focus reflects the complexity of balancing effective traffic management with ensuring legal compliance.

As the city prepares for congestion pricing, the battle against illegal plate covers underscores the broader challenges of modern urban governance. The situation demands swift legislative action and robust enforcement to ensure the success of congestion pricing and maintain public safety.