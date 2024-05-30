Biden Administration Allocates $900 Million for Electric School Bus Replacements

The Biden administration is set to distribute $900 million in rebates to 530 school districts nationwide, aimed at replacing diesel school buses with electric ones. This initiative is projected to facilitate the purchase of over 3,400 new buses, with a staggering 92% of them being electric. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) highlights that this move is critical in addressing asthma issues and accelerating the transition to zero-emission vehicles. To date, the EPA has committed nearly $3 billion toward replacing 8,500 school buses.

Enhancing Children’s Health and Environmental Protection

EPA Administrator Michael Regan underscored the administration’s commitment to children’s health and environmental sustainability. “President Biden believes every child deserves the opportunity to lead a healthy life and breathe clean air, and his Investing in America agenda is designed to deliver just that,” Regan stated. The recent funding round is pivotal in revolutionizing the nation’s school bus fleet, aiming to safeguard children—referred to by Regan as “our most precious cargo.” This transformation not only enhances air quality but also provides financial savings for school districts and strengthens American manufacturing.

Bipartisan Support and Future Prospects

The announcement of the rebate awards is being made by Regan, NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson, and Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi in Jackson. The clean school bus program emerged from the bipartisan infrastructure law enacted in 2021. Representative Thompson emphasized the broader implications of this initiative: “This initiative ensures that children have a cleaner, safer, and more efficient means of school transportation and contributes to protecting our environment,” he said. Thompson added that by making meaningful progress and offering valuable opportunities for students, the program is paving the way for enhanced student success.

However, the $900 million rebate initiative by the Biden administration marks a significant step towards a greener future for school transportation, aligning health, environmental, and economic benefits in a concerted effort to improve the lives of children across the United States.