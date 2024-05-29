New Dollywood Exhibit Takes Visitors Through Dolly Parton’s Legacy

Before Dolly Parton became a global music superstar and the namesake of a beloved theme park, she was a Nashville newcomer with dreams and determination. In a heartfelt letter to her parents, now part of the new Songteller exhibit at Dollywood, she reassured them, saying, “If I try long enough and hard enough, someday I’ll make it.” That unwavering spirit led to her monumental success, now celebrated in the expansive Dolly Parton Experience, which opened at Dollywood on Friday.

Songteller: From Humble Beginnings to Icon Status

The Dolly Parton Experience, triple the size of the former Chasing Rainbows Museum, spans multiple buildings and offers an immersive journey through her life and career. Songteller, located in the museum’s former space, takes visitors from Parton’s childhood in Locust Ridge to her early days in Nashville and her rise to fame. Highlights include a replica of her famous “coat of many colors,” her guitars, including a rhinestone-covered acoustic Gibson, and personal items like the dry cleaning receipt on which she wrote one of her hit songs.

The exhibit features an immersive 360-degree projection show, taking viewers through significant landmarks in Parton’s life, from her childhood home to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Additionally, Behind the Seams, situated in the former Dolly’s Closet boutique, showcases her iconic clothing, shoes, and wigs. Visitors can even play stylist, dressing a cartoon version of Parton in various outfits using magnets.

The Heart of the Exhibit: Family and Faith

At the entrance to Dreamsong Theater, the Precious Memories exhibit features Parton narrating stories about her family and faith, accompanied by childhood photos and home videos. Cyndi McCormack, vice president of guest experience at Dollywood, emphasized that “Dolly tells her own stories better than any of us,” making this exhibit particularly special.

Another highlight is Dolly’s Home-on-Wheels, her former motor coach used from 1994-2009, now relocated within the Dolly Parton Experience. A new on-site boutique, Dolly’s Fan Shop, offers exclusive merchandise for fans.

Visiting the Dolly Parton Experience

Due to anticipated high demand, guests will need timed-entry tickets for Songteller and Behind the Seams from May 24 to June 2, with 30-minute entry slots available between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tickets, which are separate from park admission, can be registered online. After 5 p.m., no timed tickets are required, and the park will reassess the ticketing system post-June 2.

The experience is open to all Dollywood guests, and while it is free, valid park admission is required. One-day theme park tickets start at $92, with discounts for children and seniors.

A Vision for the Future

The Dolly Parton Experience is part of Dollywood’s ambitious 10-year, half-billion-dollar investment campaign announced in 2021. Parton herself envisions ongoing growth and innovation for the park. “That’s what’s great about dreams,” she reflected. “You dream new dreams every day, and dreams expand. And I’ve always said you put wings, feet, and legs on them.”

Dolly Parton frequently visits Dollywood, often making surprise appearances, whether walking on stage during a show or riding through the park in her antique car. This new exhibit celebrates her remarkable journey and inspires visitors to chase their dreams with the same determination and heart that brought Parton her legendary success.