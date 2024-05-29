Manhattanhenge 2024: Here’s Everything We Know About It

Manhattanhenge is a breathtaking event that occurs when the sunset aligns perfectly with the east-west streets of Manhattan’s grid. This phenomenon results in the sun setting in a direct line between the skyscrapers, creating a stunning visual effect. It typically happens about four times a year: twice in the spring and twice in the summer. During these events, the streets of New York City are filled with spectators eager to capture the perfect photo or video of the sun nestled between the buildings. In addition to the main event, there is a “Reverse Manhattanhenge” that takes place in the winter months. This is when the sunrise aligns with the street grid, offering early risers a similarly spectacular view.

Best Places to See Manhattanhenge

To experience Manhattanhenge in all its glory, positioning is key. The best vantage points are on the following streets in Manhattan:

14th Street

42nd Street

57th Street

These locations provide clear views of the horizon framed by the city’s iconic buildings. For the best experience, it’s advisable to arrive early to secure a good spot, as the event draws large crowds. The optimal viewing time for Wednesday night is at 8:19 p.m. This timing allows for the sun to be perfectly positioned within the street canyons, offering the most dramatic and photogenic moments of the event.

Manhattanhenge Weather Tonight

While anticipation builds for a perfect view of Manhattanhenge, it’s essential to keep an eye on the weather. According to CBS New York’s First Alert Weather team, there is a significant amount of cloud cover expected around 8 p.m. on Wednesday. There’s also a possibility of thunderstorms in the area, which could obscure the view of the sunset.

For those planning to witness Manhattanhenge, it’s wise to monitor the weather updates closely. If clouds and storms do roll in, it might be challenging to see the sunset in its full glory. However, even with some cloud cover, the unique alignment of the sun can still offer a memorable spectacle.

Manhattanhenge is a unique urban event that transforms the streets of New York City into a stunning natural theater. By aligning perfectly with the city’s grid, the sunset creates a magnificent sight that draws spectators from all over. While weather conditions might pose a challenge, the experience of witnessing the sunset between Manhattan’s skyscrapers is well worth the effort. Whether you’re a seasoned New Yorker or a visitor, Manhattanhenge provides a rare and beautiful perspective on the city’s architecture and natural beauty.