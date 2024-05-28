Crime Surge in Washington, DC Alarms Residents and Politicians Alike

Washington, DC, is grappling with a sharp increase in violent crimes, including homicides, carjackings, and robberies, leaving residents and politicians deeply concerned. The nation’s capital experienced a 39% rise in violent crime last year, contrary to the downward trends in other major cities.

Prominent figures have not been spared from the violence. Former Trump official Mike Gill recently succumbed to injuries after being shot in his car near the White House. The same gunman later killed Alberto “AJ” Vasquez, a father of two, during another carjacking in a busy neighborhood.

The Metropolitan Police Department reports 57 carjackings so far in 2024, with 30 involving firearms. Arrests include several teenagers, highlighting a troubling rise in juvenile crime. In response, Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency last November, leading to increased youth custody and monitoring efforts.

City leaders are set to discuss a comprehensive crime bill and plan to launch a 24/7 “real-time crime center” to enhance law enforcement coordination. Meanwhile, some residents and businesses are relocating, citing safety concerns.

As the situation intensifies, Republicans have criticized local policies, calling for federal intervention. The Washington Wizards and Capitals also plan to move to Virginia, potentially influenced by the city’s crime rates.

Residents like Mohamad, a former DC food delivery driver, have moved their operations to safer areas despite reduced earnings. Authorities advise citizens to take precautions, such as locking car doors and avoiding stopping for strangers.