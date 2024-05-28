Beware the Surf: The Most Dangerous Beaches in America Revealed

Beware the Surf: East Coast Dominates Most Dangerous Beaches in America Stay Safe at the Shore: Florida Leads Most Dangerous Beaches Ranking

As warmer weather approaches and beachgoers flock to the coast it’s important to be aware of potential dangers lurking in the surf, according to the report of FOX WEATHER. Travel Lens recently analyzed data on surfing fatalities, hurricane strikes and shark attacks revealing that the majority of the most dangerous beaches in America are located along the East Coast with a striking seven of these perilous spots found in Florida. This highlights a significant risk for those seeking sun and sand in these popular destinations. Whether it’s the threat of severe weather or marine predators the data serves as a sobering reminder to stay vigilant and prioritize safety while enjoying the beach.

READ ALSO: Detroit, MI Crime Rates See Improvement in 2023

6 Most Dangerous Beaches in America

New Smyrna Beach, Florida has claimed the title of the most dangerous beach in America according to Travel Lens scoring a staggering 8.14 out of 10 on the danger scale. The area has experienced 10 surf zone fatalities and 32 reported shark attacks since 2010 coupled with the impact of 120 hurricanes between 1851 and 2020. These alarming statistics underscore the inherent risks faced by beachgoers in this popular Florida destination.

Securing the second spot on the list Cocoa Beach, Florida emerges with a danger score of 7.57 out of 10. This coastal area has witnessed multiple surf zone fatalities and shark attacks over the years contributing to its high-risk designation. Like New Smyrna Beach and several other contenders Cocoa Beach has endured the impact of 120 hurricanes further highlighting the precarious conditions prevalent along Florida’s shoreline.

Ormond Beach, Florida ranks third among the most dangerous beaches in America boasting a danger score of 7.48 out of 10. With a higher incidence of surf zone fatalities than shark attacks this coastal area underscores the lethal hazards faced by swimmers and surfers alike. Despite its scenic allure Ormond Beach remains fraught with dangers including the lingering threat of hurricanes that have impacted the region over the years.

Panama City Beach, Florida emerges as one of the most dangerous coastal destinations in America securing the fourth spot on the list compiled by Travel Lens. With a danger score of 7.16 out of 10, this beach has witnessed a staggering 24 surf zone fatalities since 2010 significantly outweighing the recorded incidents of shark attacks which stand at only two. Despite its scenic appeal Panama City Beach serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks associated with oceanic recreation especially in areas prone to turbulent waters and strong currents.

As travelers venture further up the East Coast they encounter Myrtle Beach, South Carolina which ranks fifth on the list of the most dangerous beaches in America with a danger score of 6.61 out of 10. Myrtle Beach has experienced 15 surf zone fatalities and nine shark attacks highlighting the various risks faced by beachgoers in this popular tourist destination. Additionally, the area has weathered 31 hurricane strikes between 1851 and 2020 further adding to the potential hazards faced by visitors to this coastal paradise.

Along Florida’s eastern coastline lies Melbourne Beach a picturesque yet perilous destination that ranks sixth among the most dangerous beaches in America. With a danger score of 6.35 out of 10 Melbourne Beach has witnessed three surf zone fatalities and six recorded shark attacks since 2010.

READ ALSO: Crime Rate Revealed: Most Dangerous States in the US