Tougher Laws, Tougher Problems: The Futility of Incarceration

According to the ACLU, New Mexico’s lawmakers are trying to make crime laws stricter again. But this approach is not only bad, it’s also not working. Research shows that when we put Americans in prison, it can make them more likely to commit crimes again. This is the opposite of what we want to happen.

The Harsh Reality of Prison Life

New Mexico prison life is tough for many Americans. There are cases of abuse, neglect, and being alone in a small cell. These things can cause a lot of trauma and make Americans’ problems even worse. When Americans get out of prison, they might be more likely to commit crimes again because of the trauma they experienced.

The Ripple Effect of Incarceration: Families and Communities Pay the Price

In addition to the harm caused by prison, these laws also hurt families and communities. Many children have a parent who has been in jail. This can lead to big problems, like poverty, homelessness, and addiction. These children are also more likely to get in trouble with the law themselves.

A More Effective Approach: Redirecting Resources from Prison to Prevention

Instead of continuing to spend money on prison, we should focus on helping Americans through programs that provide support and services. These programs can help Americans overcome problems like addiction and get back on their feet. We should also make sure that everyone has a safe place to live because Americans who are homeless are more likely to get arrested and put in prison.

Transforming Justice: A Data-Driven Approach to Crime Reduction and Community Revitalization

It’s time for our lawmakers to take bold action and use evidence-based solutions to address the root causes of crime. We can invest in programs that support individuals and families, promote public safety, and break the cycle of recidivism. Doing so can create a safer and more just society for all New Mexicans.

