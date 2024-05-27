A Terrible Shooting Rocks St. Paul’s Graduation Party

Police Investigate Third Incident in 24 Hours

According to Twincities, a terrible shooting happened at a graduation party in St. Paul’s Greater East Side on Sunday night. Three Americans were hurt when a car drove by and fired shots into the party. A woman was shot in the leg, a man was shot in the stomach, and another woman got a small cut on her head. The Americans who got hurt were taken to the hospital to get help. The police are still investigating the shooting, but nobody has been arrested yet. If you know anything about the shooting, you can call the police at 651-266-5858. This is the third time in less than 24 hours that someone has been hurt at a graduation party in St. Paul or North St. Paul.

Multiple Incidents of Violence Mar Graduation Parties in St. Paul and North St. Paul

On Saturday night, four Americans were hurt at a graduation party at Casey Lake Park in North St. Paul. Just hours later, three young women were hurt at a gathering at Crosby Farm Regional Park in St. Paul. The police are trying to figure out if these three incidents are connected, but they don’t have any answers yet.

