Little Rock, Arkansas Faces Rising Violent Crime Rates

Despite its scenic downtown and the presence of the Clinton Presidential Library, Little Rock, Arkansas, is grappling with a severe violent crime problem, making it one of the most dangerous cities in the United States.

Recent FBI data, analyzed by USA Facts, reveals that Arkansas has the highest rate of violent crime in the nation, with 709 incidents per 100,000 residents. This alarming statistic reflects a troubling trend in Little Rock, where gun violence is a common occurrence.

“A lot of people don’t know how to fight these days, so they use guns,” a local resident told NewsNation. “Innocent people always getting killed because they just shoot without aiming.”

Community leaders like Reverend Benny Johnson, known as Big Ben, emphasize the detrimental impact of the “no-snitching rule” on solving crimes. Johnson highlights the challenges police face without community cooperation. “It’d be 100 blacks out there, and nobody has seen anything,” he said. “The police need your help.”

Johnson, who speaks candidly about the high rate of black-on-black homicide, acknowledges that his honesty often draws criticism. “A lot of people don’t like you to talk about that,” he noted.

Walter Cochran, a community activist, and school board employee, believes stricter punishments are needed to curb violence. He argues that discipline must start in schools, which currently aim to keep discipline numbers low. “You have to have order, structure, morals, principles,” Cochran said. “Money doesn’t give you morals and principles; those have to be taught.”

While the suburbs of Little Rock experience less violent crime, petty crimes such as home and car break-ins are prevalent. Some residents feel desensitized to these issues, citing a lack of resources to address them.

A downtown store manager recounted her frustrating experience with slow police response after being assaulted in her store. “Even to get them on the phone took a substantial amount of time,” she said. “When they do show up, it’s awesome, but getting on the phone and their response time is not very good.”