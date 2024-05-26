Kansas: A Closer Look at One of America’s Most Dangerous States

Revealing Kansas: Surprising Crime Stats in the Heartland of America

Kansas is a state in the middle of the United States is not as safe as some Americans might think, according to the report of TRAVEL SAFE – ABROAD. Even though it’s known for its countryside and sunflower fields there are areas where most dangerous crime is a big problem. According to FBI data Kansas ranks pretty high in violent crimes like assault and robbery coming in at number 16 in the country. Property crimes like theft and burglary are also a concern with Kansas ranking at number 17. These numbers might surprise Americans who think of Kansas as a peaceful place showing that there are risks to be aware of especially in certain parts of the state.

6 Most Dangerous Cities in Kansas

Independence is located in the southeast part of Kansas, boasts a rich frontier history and is famous for hosting the Neewollah Festival. However, behind the festive atmosphere lies a concerning trend of rising crime rates. With reported violent crimes at 1094 per 100,000 and property crimes at 4128 per 100,000 Independence faces significant safety challenges especially during its bustling October celebrations.

Parsons is situated in the southeast corner of the state has a history intertwined with the railroad and Civil War. However, despite its historical significance the town is grappling with soaring crime rates. Violent crimes have surged to 917 per 100,000 while property crimes remain alarmingly high at 4,064 per 100,000. With a likelihood of experiencing crime at 1 in 139 residents of Parsons face heightened safety concerns surpassing the state average.

Iola is positioned along Interstate 35 presents a blend of historic charm and contemporary challenges. Despite its picturesque town square Iola contends with a significant uptick in crime rates over recent years. Residents face a heightened risk of property theft with odds of 1 in 30 and encounter violent crime at a rate of 1 in 162—four times higher than the state average. As one of the poorest cities in Kansas socioeconomic factors may contribute to the town’s crime rates.

Fort Scott is nestled in the east-central part of Kansas, has a rich history dating back to its origins as an army post during the Civil War. Despite its rural setting and small population of roughly 7,700 residents Fort Scott faces a concerning surge in overall crime rates. While reported violent crimes remain lower than the state average residents still have a 1 in 327 chance of being victimized. The town’s main challenge lies in property-related crimes with rates twice the state average. With a staggering 3,538 reported property crimes per 100,000 persons Fort Scott residents are at a heightened risk of theft, car theft and burglary.

Merriam is a historic Midwestern town located near the Missouri River prides itself on its vibrant community and rich heritage. With approximately 11,000 residents Merriam has experienced a drop in violent crime rates in recent years contributing to its picturesque charm. However, residents must remain vigilant against property crime as the chance of having a car, backpack or purse stolen remains high at nearly 1 in 16. Despite its small size and close-knit neighborhoods Merriam faces persistent challenges in combating property-related offenses.

Coffeyville is known for its history of action and independence sits in southeastern Kansas near the Kansas-Oklahoma border. Despite its intimate setting and rich heritage the town of roughly 9,200 residents grapples with significant crime challenges. Violent crime rates in Coffeyville are twice as high as other parts of Kansas with residents facing a 1 in 143 chance of victimization. Property crimes also remain prevalent with a risk of 1 in 31—higher than the state average but lower than the national average. The community’s resilience demonstrated by its historic defiance against the Dalton Gang must now be channeled into addressing present-day crime concerns.

