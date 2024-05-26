718 Billion: Missouri’s Financial Report Reveals Staggering Error

The Mistakes Were Very Big

Missouri’s Financial Report Had Big Errors

According to TheCenterSquare, A recent audit of Missouri‘s financial report found that the state made some big mistakes. The audit was done by Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick and it found that the state’s accounting department made mistakes in its financial reports. If these mistakes hadn’t been fixed they could have caused problems with the state’s finances.

The audit found that the state overstated how much money was being contributed to retirement systems by $718 billion. They also found that the state underreported how much money was in the general fund by $2.9 billion. These mistakes were made because of simple errors like typing mistakes and not updating information correctly.

READ ALSO: New York City’s Decision to Cut Funding for Mental Health Clubhouses Sparks Concern

The Audit Is Important for Missouri’s Finances

The audit is important because it shows that the state needs to improve its financial management. The auditor Scott Fitzpatrick said that the audit highlights the importance of having good financial controls and procedures in place. The audit also found problems with the Department of Social Services and the Office of Secretary of State. These mistakes could have caused a big misunderstanding of how much money Missouri had and that’s why it’s important for the state to get its finances in order.

READ ALSO: California’s Delay in Tiny Homes for Homeless Sparks Controversy