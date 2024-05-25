Pueblo Families to Receive $700 Million Boost with Family Affordability Tax Credit Passage

Colorado Legislators Pass $700 Million Family Affordability Tax Credit Benefiting Pueblo Families

Colorado legislators have taken a significant step to support families in Pueblo by passing HB24-1311, known as the Family Affordability Tax Credit, according the the published article of The Pueblo Chieftain. This legislation, approved on the final day of the legislative session, will unlock nearly $700 million to assist families with children, providing up to $4,400 annually to those with the lowest incomes and youngest children. Families across Pueblo, where child poverty rates are nearly double the state average, stand to benefit greatly from this initiative. The Family Affordability Tax Credit will have a profound impact on Pueblo’s families, addressing the challenges of rising living costs and underemployment exacerbated by the pandemic.

With the median income for renters in Pueblo significantly lower than in Denver and a higher proportion of residents struggling to afford rent or mortgage payments, the tax credit offers much-needed relief. Additionally, the legislation acknowledges the difficulties families face in accessing affordable child care and healthcare services, providing crucial financial support to alleviate these burdens. The passage of HB24-1311 signals a positive shift towards greater affordability for families in Pueblo. By providing financial assistance without jeopardizing access to essential safety-net programs like SNAP and Medicaid, the tax credit empowers families to meet their basic needs while promoting financial stability. With the support of state legislators and Governor Polis, Pueblo is poised to become a more affordable and nurturing environment for generations of children and families.

