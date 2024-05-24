Campbell Man Arrested After Six-Hour Rampage

A Campbell man, James Raymond Auvigne, was arrested last Friday following a six-hour chaotic rampage that kept the Campbell Police Department (CPD) on high alert. The incident began around 1:15 p.m. when officers responded to reports of a man recklessly discharging a firearm into the air from his vehicle near Charmain Drive. The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Auvigne, was already known to the police due to a previous disturbance in front of a Safeway last year, where he had fled from police and resisted arrest.

Escalating Encounters and Strategic Efforts

At approximately 2:35 p.m., CPD received another 911 call reporting a man behaving erratically on Superior Drive. Auvigne was seen firing a weapon into the air and kicking his dog. By the time officers arrived, Auvigne had fled the scene. He was later spotted on Colleen Way outside his vehicle. Officers attempted a high-risk stop, but Auvigne jumped into his vehicle and sped away. Officers strategically searched neighboring areas to locate him without initiating a dangerous pursuit. Around 5:02 p.m., another report came in about a man being punched by a suspect matching Auvigne’s description near W. Valley Drive. Officers found Auvigne shortly after, observing him driving erratically and committing numerous traffic violations. Despite their efforts, Auvigne continued to evade capture.

Arrest and Charges

Two hours later, officers located Auvigne walking his dog in a parking lot south of Graves Avenue in San Jose. They initiated another high-risk stop, but Auvigne refused to comply with their instructions. Utilizing meticulous de-escalation techniques, officers successfully placed him under arrest. It was later revealed that his weapon was a BB gun.

Auvigne was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on multiple charges, including:

Willful discharge of a BB gun

Evading a peace officer

Resisting arrest

Reckless driving

Animal cruelty

Police Chief’s Commendation

“Throughout this challenging series of incidents, Campbell officers exhibited outstanding decision-making and dedication to the safety and security of our community,” said Campbell PD Chief Gary Berg. “Their professionalism in navigating a volatile situation ensured the well-being of our residents and a successful outcome.”

This incident underscores the commitment and resilience of the Campbell Police Department in handling high-risk situations with a focus on community safety and effective resolution.