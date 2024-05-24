11-Year-Old Athena Elling Graduates with Associates Degree, Setting New Record

Eleven-year-old Athena Elling’s cap and gown may be a lot smaller than most of her classmates graduating from junior college on Thursday, but her degree is a pretty big deal. Along with graduates who are predominately between 19 and 21 years old, Athena will walk across the stage to get her degree from Irvine Valley College in Irvine, California, on Thursday evening. She is graduating with cum laude honors and getting her associate’s degree in liberal arts. Athena’s mother, Christina Chow, told in an interview ahead of the graduation that the community college allowed her daughter to explore a wide array of interests.

Family Record Holders

This is not the first time the Elling family has seen a much younger graduate at Irvine Valley College. Athena’s brother, Tycho Elling, nabbed the record for youngest graduate from the Orange County Community College one year ago, also at the age of 11. Naturally, a bit of sibling rivalry drove Athena to beat her big brother. “My brother also graduated with an AA just a couple of days before he turned 12 and when he did it, I also wanted to do that,” Elling said. The family consulted with counselors at the college and found that the liberal arts degree could be finished in time to set the new record. Chow described Tycho, who now studies at the University of California-Irvine, as “hyper-focused” and Athena as a natural extrovert.

College Experience and Growth

Athena has a second-degree black belt in taekwondo and studies acting and dance outside of the college. “We’ve been lucky that she has so many interests because like her taekwondo you know, classmates are her age, her dance classmates are her age,” Chow said. “The fact that she had so many additional outside interests, was kind of a blessing,” Athena said that she absorbed the value of learning from community college students who had a wide array of motives to further their education. “I love to see how they’re taking classes just because they enjoy the subjects,” she said. “I get to learn so much from them because they always know so much more.”

Future Plans and Advice

Thursday’s ceremony will not be the last time Athena will grace the Irvine Valley College campus. The graduate said that she intends to complete multiple other associate’s degrees. “She had me email and also asked her counselor if she could get her credit limit lifted,” Chow said. “She said now that she has an associate’s (degree) doesn’t that prove she can handle the work? She wanted to take more diverse classes and more credits even over the summer.” When asked if she had any advice for the generally much older graduating class of 2024, Athena simply said: “Just never give up.”

