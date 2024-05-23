Tornadoes Devastate Iowa, Five Dead and Dozens Injured

At least five people have died and dozens more are injured after powerful tornadoes ravaged parts of Iowa, including the small city of Greenfield. The tornadoes, which struck just weeks after other devastating storms hit the state, destroyed homes and businesses, shredded trees, and smashed cars. The Iowa Department of Public Safety reported that four people were killed and at least 35 injured in Greenfield alone, with 14 of those transported to medical facilities outside the county. A female driver in nearby Adams County also lost her life when a tornado blew her vehicle off the road. The names of the deceased have not yet been released.

Governor’s Response and Community Efforts

In response to the destruction, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for 15 counties affected by the severe weather. She visited Greenfield, a town of about 2,000 people located 55 miles southwest of Des Moines, to assess the damage and begin the recovery process. Governor Reynolds described the situation as “tragic” and “gut-wrenching,” noting that a significant portion of the town had been flattened, including the local hospital.

State Representative Ray Sorensen, whose jurisdiction includes Greenfield, shared that he and other residents rescued a man from the rubble and took him to a makeshift hospital set up in a nearby lumber yard. The governor expressed gratitude to hospitals in the surrounding area for treating the injured, some of whom were airlifted out of Greenfield. Search and rescue operations are ongoing as officials work to account for all residents. “It is still a search mission, as far as we’re looking to make sure all residents are accounted for,” said Iowa State Patrol spokesman Sgt. Alex Dinkla. The widespread damage has left homes demolished, cars busted and bent, and trees stripped of branches and leaves.

Impact on Infrastructure and Continued Threats

The storm caused extensive damage to Greenfield’s infrastructure, including the Adair County Health System hospital. Mercy One, the hospital’s affiliate, dispatched officials to assess the damage. Additionally, a wind farm near Greenfield suffered a direct hit, with five massive power-producing towers crumpled and one bursting into flames. MidAmerican Energy Company reported that several turbines at its Orient wind farm recorded wind speeds over 100 mph just before being destroyed. The severe weather also affected Nebraska, where residents in Omaha experienced torrential rain, high winds, and large hail. More than 10,000 customers lost power, and significant flooding occurred due to over 8 inches of rain. The National Weather Service confirmed hurricane-force winds in the area, further complicating recovery efforts.

Recent Storms in the US

The storms are part of a series of extreme weather events that have battered the central United States. In recent weeks, deadly storms in Texas and severe weather in Colorado and Kansas have caused significant damage and loss of life. The ongoing threat of tornadoes and severe weather remains high, with experts predicting further storms in the coming days. As of Wednesday evening, about 3,500 homes and businesses in Iowa were still without power. Residents are working together to salvage belongings and begin the long process of rebuilding. The recent devastation underscores the need for continued vigilance and preparedness in the face of increasingly severe weather patterns.