Dog Helps to Detect Over 6 Tons of Meth Hidden Inside Squash in California

In a significant drug bust, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents, assisted by sniffer dogs, seized nearly six tons of methamphetamine hidden within a shipment of green squash. The discovery, made this week, is one of the largest meth seizures in recent history. The illicit cargo was concealed inside 1,419 packages within a commercial tractor-trailer driven by a 44-year-old man, according to a CBP news release.

Detection and Seizure

The tractor-trailer arrived at the Otay Mesa port in San Diego, California, on Monday evening. CBP officers, suspecting something amiss, directed the vehicle for a more thorough examination. Initial scans of the trailer revealed irregularities, prompting a canine unit to inspect the vehicle. The sniffer dogs quickly detected the presence of narcotics. A detailed search uncovered 11,469 pounds of methamphetamine, valued at over $18 million on the street. The drugs and the vehicle were immediately seized, and the driver, who possessed a valid border crossing card, was handed over to Homeland Security for further investigation.

Operation Apollo’s Role

This seizure is part of Operation Apollo, a collaborative effort targeting fentanyl smuggling in southern California and Arizona. The operation enhances cooperation among local CBP officers and federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial partners, facilitating resource sharing and intelligence exchange.

“Our officers’ commitment to duty, excellence, and the safety of our nation is truly commendable. These results serve as an outstanding display of effectiveness in thwarting the illegal importation of narcotics,” said Rosa E. Hernandez, the Otay Mesa Area Port Director. “Their exceptional efforts truly embody the highest standards of service.”

Not an Isolated Incident

This isn’t the first time massive drug shipments have been intercepted within food cargo. In April 2023, over 750 pounds of fentanyl pills were found hidden among a shipment of green beans at the Otay Mesa port. Fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid, has also been discovered smuggled in flour bags and candy boxes. In December 2023, CBP agents seized more than 3,000 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine hidden in bins of jalapeño paste.

Since October 1, 2023, CBP agents have intercepted over 12,000 shipments of illegal drugs at border checkpoints, including more than 3,300 methamphetamine seizures. This underscores the persistent and evolving challenge of drug smuggling and the critical role of CBP and allied agencies in combating it. The recent meth seizure highlights the ongoing efforts and successes of law enforcement in intercepting large-scale drug trafficking operations. It also serves as a stark reminder of the ingenuity and persistence of drug traffickers, necessitating constant vigilance and innovation in detection and enforcement strategies.