Creepy Hidden Room Discovered in North Carolina House Goes Viral

A North Carolina woman, Noelle Pierce, has gained viral attention after discovering a creepy hidden room in her cousin’s newly purchased home. Pierce, a photographer from Charlotte, decided to tour the property after her cousin provided her with the entry code. She shared her experience on TikTok, and the video quickly amassed 13.3 million views. “My cousin just bought a new house and I am scared,” Pierce captioned her video. “Tell me this isn’t the most terrifying thing you’ve ever seen.” Despite Pierce’s alarm, her cousin was fully aware of the strange room and found it amusing.

The Hidden Playroom

The hidden room, which looks like a tiny child’s playroom, is accessed through a small door located several feet off the floor. The door is held in place by metal pieces that aren’t hinged. Inside, the room has super low ceilings and unusual latches on the floor. Pierce noted that the floor didn’t seem to open up and pointed out two smaller doors within the room that struck her as particularly bizarre.

“I told her to padlock them because I think someone is living in her walls,” Pierce joked in her video. While some commenters on the video shared their concerns, others found the room charming and nostalgic. One user commented, “That’s the coolest playroom ever!” Another mentioned, “A secret playroom!! One of my childhood friends had one. The little door that opened into the playroom was at the very back of her clothes closet.”

A Follow-Up Tour

Following the overwhelming response to her initial video, Pierce posted a follow-up video with her cousin’s permission, giving viewers a more detailed tour of the home. She showed the attic access on the opposite side of the room from the spooky playroom and noted that the Zillow listing for the house did not include any pictures of the hidden room. Pierce opened the other two doors in the hidden room, revealing that they were just storage spaces. Despite the mundane nature of these spaces, she still found the room unsettling. “Maybe it goes to other parts of the house. I don’t know. I don’t want to know,” she remarked.

To those who accused her of being overly dramatic, Pierce responded by referencing the true crime case of Daniel LaPlante, known as “the boy in the walls.” LaPlante gained notoriety in high school for stalking a classmate and her family, then secretly living in their home and terrorizing them from within their walls. He later committed a crime that led to his imprisonment for life.

An Eerie Oddity

Outside of the peculiar hidden room, Pierce described the house as perfectly normal. However, she and her cousin still found the strange little room a bit odd. The discovery has captivated social media users, with many weighing in on whether the room is creepy or cool.

The viral video has sparked a wide range of reactions, from those who see the hidden room as a whimsical play space to others who, like Pierce, are reminded of eerie true crime stories. Regardless of the perspective, the hidden room in the North Carolina home has certainly made an impression, turning a simple house tour into an internet sensation.