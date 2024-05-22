The Most Dangerous Cities in Wisconsin: Brown Deer, Milwaukee, and La Crosse

Revealed: The Most Dangerous Cities in Wisconsin – Brown Deer, Milwaukee, La Crosse

Brown Deer, Milwaukee and La Crosse have been identified as the most dangerous cities in Wisconsin, according to the report of PropertyClub. Utilizing data from 2020 to 2023, local and state crime statistics, along with FBI records on violent crime, were examined to determine these rankings. These cities stand out for their concerning levels of crime, shedding light on the challenges they face in ensuring public safety. As residents and authorities grapple with these issues, understanding the underlying factors contributing to their high crime rates becomes crucial for implementing effective measures to address them.

6 Most Dangerous Cities in Wisconsin

Brown Deer has earned the dubious distinction of being the most dangerous city in the state. Situated within the Milwaukee metropolitan area, Brown Deer, with its population of approximately 12,507, has a crime rate that exceeds the national average by a staggering 154%. The city grapples with property theft as the predominant form of criminal activity, encompassing car thefts, larceny, and burglaries, although incidents of violent crime such as robbery, assault, and homicides are also reported each year.

Milwaukee is Wisconsin’s largest city and economic hub, also finds itself among the most perilous cities in the state. With a population of 577,222, Milwaukee’s total crime rate stands 146% above the national average, with 34,261 criminal incidents documented in 2022 alone. Among these were 195 murders, 1,873 robberies, and 12,278 vehicle thefts. The city’s northern and downtown areas are particularly affected by crime, prompting concerns about safety among residents.

La Crosse is situated along the Mississippi River, rounds out the list of the most dangerous cities in Wisconsin. Despite having a population of 52,680, La Crosse grapples with a crime rate that surpasses the national average by 82%, primarily driven by property theft. In 2022, over 2,000 incidents of theft, including 186 burglaries, were reported. Drug activity is cited as a significant contributing factor to the city’s crime landscape. As communities across Wisconsin confront these challenges, addressing the underlying factors driving crime becomes paramount in fostering safer environments for residents.