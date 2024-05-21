Illinois Summer EBT Program: $120 Child Benefit Ensures Grocery Support for Qualifying Families

Summer EBT: Illinois Launches Permanent $120 Child Benefit for Grocery Assistance

Who Qualifies for Summer EBT? Eligibility Criteria Explained for Illinois Families

According to ABC7Chicago, Illinois is helping families during the summer with a new program called Summer EBT. This program gives $120 per child to families who qualify. It’s to help families buy food, especially when kids aren’t getting meals at school. Governor JB Pritzker and others announced this program, which is now permanent because it worked well during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Summer EBT program is for families who need help buying groceries. Kids who already get free or reduced-price meals at school can get this assistance. Families with incomes at or below 185 percent of the poverty level can qualify. Some kids will automatically get enrolled if they’re in programs like SNAP or Medicaid.

READ ALSO: State Stimulus Payments 2024: California, New Mexico, and Maine Lead with Ongoing Financial Relief Programs Amid 47,000 Subsidized Units Crisis

Convenient Access: How to Apply for Summer EBT via Schools for Grocery Support

Others can sign up through their schools. The money will be given on EBT cards, like debit cards, to help families buy the food they need. This program starts in the summer of 2024 and aims to make sure all kids have enough to eat, no matter how much money their families have.

READ ALSO: Biden’s Housing Promise: A Beacon of Hope for Milwaukee Public Housing Residents