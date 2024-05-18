New Hampshire Daycare Scandal: Arrests Made for Spiking Children’s Food with Melatonin

In a disturbing revelation, four employees of a daycare in Manchester, New Hampshire, have been arrested for allegedly spiking children’s food with melatonin, a sleep supplement.

Allegations and Investigations

The arrests come after a six-month investigation initiated in November 2023 following reports of unsafe practices at the facility, located about 30 minutes from the state capital, Concord. Authorities launched the investigation after receiving a tip about potential dangers at the daycare. According to a press release from the Manchester Police Department, the investigation revealed that children were being dosed with melatonin without the knowledge or consent of their parents. The daycare owner, 52-year-old Sally Dreckmann, and three employees, Traci Innie (51), Kaitlin Filardo (23), and Jessica Foster (23), were subsequently arrested.

Charges and Legal Implications

Dreckmann and her colleagues face ten charges each of endangering children. The extent of the melatonin dosing, including the number of children affected and the duration of the practice, remains unclear. Melatonin, though available over the counter as a sleep aid, has unknown long-term effects on children.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported a significant number of emergency visits due to accidental melatonin ingestion by children, highlighting the potential risks. Between 2012 and 2021, about 7% of emergency department visits were related to children accidentally ingesting melatonin. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine has also issued warnings about melatonin use in children, pointing out the lack of oversight by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Community Reaction and Unlicensed Operation

Adding to the scandal, police discovered that Dreckmann’s daycare was operating without a license. While it is legal in New Hampshire to run an unlicensed daycare for up to three children, the scale of operations at Dreckmann’s facility exceeded this limit. Local residents, unaware of the daycare’s existence, expressed shock and outrage.

Gary Boucher, a local grandparent, voiced his concerns to WBZ News, stating, “That’s outrageous – it is. If it was my child, I’d be extremely upset.” Boucher and other community members are now calling for authorities to shut down the unlicensed daycare to prevent further incidents.

Broader Implications and Safety Concerns

This case underscores the importance of regulatory oversight and parental awareness in daycare operations. The clandestine administration of melatonin raises serious ethical and health concerns, emphasizing the need for stringent regulations and monitoring. The lack of licensing for the daycare exacerbates the issue, highlighting potential gaps in the regulatory framework.

The Manchester Police Department’s investigation and subsequent arrests mark a critical step in addressing these violations. However, the broader implications for childcare safety and regulatory enforcement remain a pressing concern. Authorities must ensure that such incidents do not recur by enforcing stricter licensing requirements and conducting regular inspections of daycare facilities.

As the case unfolds, parents and guardians are urged to remain vigilant and informed about the practices and credentials of childcare providers. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers lurking in unregulated environments and the paramount importance of safeguarding children’s health and well-being.