Sailor Killed In Pearl Harbor Rests in Peace At Arlington

Frances Griffin’s connection to her uncle, Frank Hryniewicz, who perished during the attack on Pearl Harbor, is shrouded in family lore and a poignant letter from her father. As preparations are made for Hryniewicz’s burial at Arlington National Cemetery, Griffin and her family gather to pay tribute to a relative they never had the chance to meet in person.

Identifying the Fallen

Frank Hryniewicz was among the servicemembers lost aboard the USS Oklahoma, one of the first targets during the Pearl Harbor attack. Decades later, advancements in military DNA profiling allowed for the identification of Hryniewicz’s remains, bringing closure to his family. In 2019, the Navy contacted Griffin’s family, requesting DNA samples to aid in the identification process. Despite the recent loss of her father, Hryniewicz’s older brother, Griffin’s family rallied to provide the necessary samples, marking a poignant moment in their quest for closure.

Remembering “Cremo”

Recalling her father’s affectionate regard for his younger brother, Griffin paints a picture of Hryniewicz as the cherished “kid brother” of the family. Hailing from the quaint village of Three Rivers, Massachusetts, Hryniewicz enlisted in the Navy to pursue adventure, leaving behind the family farm and aspirations of seeing the world. Tragically, his dreams were cut short at the age of 20 during his first assignment in Hawaii, where the devastating events of December 7, 1941, unfolded.

A Heartfelt Letter

A cherished relic passed down through generations, a letter from Griffin’s father to his beloved “Cremo” offers a glimpse into the anguish and longing families feel awaiting news from their loved ones at war. Penned just eight days after the attack on Pearl Harbor, the letter expresses a mix of frustration, concern, and hope as Griffin’s father awaits word from his brother amidst the chaos of war. The bittersweet news of Griffin’s oldest brother’s birth adds another layer of poignancy to the correspondence, underscoring the passage of time and the enduring impact of loss on the family.

Honoring the Fallen

The recovery and identification of the USS Oklahoma sailors’ remains marked a pivotal moment in the journey to honor and commemorate the fallen servicemembers. While initially interred in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, the solemn ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery offers a final resting place befitting Hryniewicz’s sacrifice. As Griffin and her family gather to bid farewell to a long-lost relative, their presence serves as a testament to the enduring legacy of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country.

A Lasting Tribute

The burial of Frank Hryniewicz at Arlington National Cemetery serves as a poignant reminder of the human cost of war and the resilience of the human spirit. As his family gathers to pay their respects, they honor not only his memory but also the countless others who gave their lives in defense of freedom. In this final act of remembrance, Hryniewicz’s legacy lives on, immortalized among the heroes who rest in eternal peace at Arlington.