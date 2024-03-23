$500 to Workers Education Savings: Pennsylvania House Bill – Employers Can Contribute!

Pennsylvania House Bill Supporting Worker Education Employers Can Contribute to Employees’ Tuition Savings Accounts

According to Butler Radio, The Pennsylvania House has approved a new Pennsylvania House bill to help workers with their education. This Pennsylvania House bill lets employers give money to their employees’ tuition savings accounts. Employers can give up to $500 per employee, and they’ll get a tax credit for 25% of what they give. This means they’ll get back some of the money they put into their workers’ education savings.

Expanding Educational Opportunities for Pennsylvania Workers

Workers can use the money in these savings accounts for many things related to education. This Pennsylvania House bill includes paying for school fees and costs for career training programs. The goal of this Pennsylvania House bill is to make it easier for workers to save for education and training. By passing this Pennsylvania House bill unanimously, the House shows they think it’s important to support workers’ education. Now, the Pennsylvania House bill will move to the state senate for more discussion and a vote. If it becomes law it could help many workers in Pennsylvania pursue their education and training goals.