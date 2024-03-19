An elderly guy from Washington state was allegedly poisoned with fentanyl by a couple he met on a dating app

Two suspects have been detained, according to Washington state police, concerning the death of an elderly man who went missing after being reportedly poisoned with fentanyl by someone they trusted on a dating app.

According to a statement from the Mercer Island Police, Philip J. Brewer, 32, and Christina Hardy, 47, are accused of killing Curtis Engeland, 74, by deceiving and killing him using a complex plot.

According to the police, Brewer and Hardy are thought to have met Engeland a few months ago before they financially scammed him.

Additionally, according to police, the suspects utilized Engeland’s car to flee Mercer Island that evening after physically confronting him at his Mercer Island house in the late hours of the evening of February 23.

According to authorities, Engeland’s family reported him lost on that day, February 24. When Mercer Island police first arrived at Engeland’s home, they opened a missing person investigation into his absence. The Washington State Patrol released a Silver Alert since it was first unclear if he was taken or departed voluntarily.

Engeland was subsequently declared dead, according to police, and the suspect had left the Mercer Island region.

Following hints from the proof, rescuers and searchers from the King County Sheriff’s Office and investigators from Mercer Island Police carefully searched Grays Harbor County for Engeland’s corpses. According to the cops, the suspects’ cell phone activity’s GPS position history was used to define the search area.

Detectives gathered forensic evidence over the next week and discovered that the suspects had immediately traveled southward from Washington State when the victim was killed. They had also rented various cars and replaced their cell phones to hide their whereabouts.

Probable cause records that Fox 13 was able to receive state that Brewer and Hardy told someone else they had given Engeland a fentanyl injection to murder him and that they then traveled to Cosmopolis in Grays Harbor County to conceal his body. Yet, the suspects attacked Engeland in the neck at the dumpsite after realizing he was still alive, according to Fox 13.