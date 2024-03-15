$15,000 Support of New First-Time Homebuyer Tax Credit Bill – Assisting Struggling Families!

If the tax credit bill passes, families with federally backed mortgages can get a tax credit for buying their first homes. But there are conditions: if you earn more than 150% of the average income in your area or if your home costs more than 110% of the average price you might not get the full credit. This tax credit bill is similar to what President Biden talked about in his State of the Union speech where he said the government should help more people buy homes especially those struggling to afford one. Unlike a previous bill from 2008, this one doesn’t require paying back the tax credit over 15 years. President Biden supports helping first-time homebuyers emphasizing the importance of making homeownership accessible to everyone regardless of income.