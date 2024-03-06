California Debates Home Loan Program for Undocumented Immigrants: Fairness and Affordability Concerns!

California is considering providing free or low-cost healthcare to undocumented immigrants sparking debate over fairness and affordability. Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula believes everyone should have the chance to own a home but concerns linger about the costs and fairness of extending assistance to undocumented immigrants amid housing shortages. The California Dream for All program offers zero-down home loans but questions remain about repayment and the state’s financial risk. High housing prices are prompting many to consider leaving the state highlighting the complexity of addressing the Home Loan Program and immigration challenges in California.