Data Defense: Biden’s Stand Against China’s Reach

Published

Biden Aims to Stop Selling Data to Enemy Countries

Worries Rise About Data Safety and Privacy Due to Exploitation Concerns

According to Stars and Stripes, the Biden administration plans to stop data brokers and companies from selling sensitive personal information to countries like China, Russia, and Iran. They worry that these nations might use for data spying on or blackmail US officials and military members. China has used social media to gather intelligence before. Advances in technology make it easier to use for data spying especially on activists and journalists. China’s new laws make it harder for foreigners to get certain data which adds to concerns about how they might use it. There have been cyberattacks and data spying before that showed China and Russia can track people including CIA agents.

Officials are really worried because it’s too easy for other countries for data spying and to get a ton of personal information like where you are, your health and money stuff from companies that sell data. What’s even scarier is that there aren’t any rules stopping companies that study genes from teaming up with foreign companies like ones in China to look at people’s genes. This makes people even more worried about keeping their information safe and private.

READ ALSO:  US China Rivalry: The Influence Of Diego Garcia’s Submarine Cables In The Battle For The Indian Ocean

Challenges Expected as Biden’s Order Rolls Out Due to Concerns and Regulatory Gaps

Experts worry that enforcing the order globally could be tough and might give governments more control over communication. Administration officials say the order is necessary without a national data privacy law but haven’t talked about it directly yet. The order will involve input from industry and civil society groups. It aims to prevent data spying and limit how much sensitive data goes to countries of concern like China but has exceptions for certain financial activities. However, officials worry about how it could affect trade and enforcement might be tricky if adversaries use third parties.

READ ALSO: China’s Naval Presence In Cambodia Raises US Concerns

In this article:
