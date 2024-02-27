Connecticut Income Tax Cuts: Pumping the Brakes on Inequity – Not Halting the Ride!

Connecticut Tax Burdens for Poorest Projected to Rise Despite Record Cuts

Data Gaps Acknowledged, New Measures Underway to Improve Analysis

According to CT Mirror, a recent study by Connecticut Voices for Children a progressive policy group shows that even with the largest-ever state Connecticut income tax cuts and recent relief measures taxes for the poorest households in Connecticut are still expected to rise significantly. The analysis criticizes the Connecticut income tax cuts fairness study by the Department of Revenue Services for not including crucial elements like projected tax burdens on the wealthiest households. Mark Boughton, Lamont’s tax commissioner acknowledges data gaps due to long-standing issues in data collection but assures that efforts are underway to address this with a new revenue analytics unit.

Connecticut Voices for Children Calls for Fairness Tax Restructuring