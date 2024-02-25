Judge Dismisses Chicago’s Tax Hike Plan for Home Sales to Aid Homelessness Efforts

Legal Setback for Homelessness Funding
Supporters Vow to Persist
According to CBS News, a Cook County judge dismisses Chicago‘s tax hike plan. The judge’s ruling deems the referendum both vague and unconstitutional striking a blow to the proposal aimed at restructuring the real estate transfer tax to generate funds for addressing homelessness in the city. Opponents of the measure, labeling it a victory, argue that the referendum is problematic. Meanwhile, supporters express determination to continue their fight despite the judge dismissing Chicago‘s tax hike plan.